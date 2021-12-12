In what can be called a casting coup of sorts, three superstars of Indian cinema are teaming up for a new project.
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, Telugu star Prabhas and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone have started shoot for the upcoming ‘Project-K’, with the first schedule getting underway in Hyderabad at the Ramoji Film City.
The first few scenes being filmed involve Prabhas and Padukone.
Padukone had flown to Hyderabad a couple of days ago to start shooting, while Prabhas joined the sets recently. Meanwhile, the makers released a video byte of the first shot, which they filmed the couple. The video shows the camera cranking, as Prabhas and Padukone are seen joining hands.
Prabhas is currently awaiting the release of his multi-lingual film, ‘Radhe Shyam’, while Bachchan is in the midst of shooting for ‘Unchaai’, which stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead, along with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.
Padukone, meanwhile, has a busy schedule ahead as she awaits the release of ‘83’ on December 24, followed by her shoot with Hrithik Roshan on ‘Fighter’ and work on the Shah Rukh Khan comeback, ‘Pathan’. She also has the Hindi remake of ‘The Intern’ in the pipeline that also sees her team up with Bachchan again. — With inputs from IANS