The Salman Khan action-thriller ‘Dabangg 3’ has grossed a whopping Rs24.5 crore (Rs245 million, Dh12.6 million) on its first day.
Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and explained that Khan’s image as a bankable star is the key contributor for the movie’s box office collection.
He stated that the movie’s collection fluctuated throughout the first day and a substantial sum was lost due to the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act across major cities of India.
Adarsh also shared an account of the first-day collections of Khan’s movies since ‘Veer’ in 2010 until ‘Dabangg 3’ in 2019. The data shows ‘Bharat’ as the highest first-day grosser with Rs42.30 crores.
‘Dabangg 3’ is the third film of the ‘Dabangg’ franchise, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha.
The movie also features veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar’s debutant daughter Saiee Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan in significant roles.