Film analyst says Salman Khan’s bankability is the key contributor to box office takings

The Salman Khan action-thriller ‘Dabangg 3’ has grossed a whopping Rs24.5 crore (Rs245 million, Dh12.6 million) on its first day.

Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and explained that Khan’s image as a bankable star is the key contributor for the movie’s box office collection.

He stated that the movie’s collection fluctuated throughout the first day and a substantial sum was lost due to the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act across major cities of India.

Adarsh also shared an account of the first-day collections of Khan’s movies since ‘Veer’ in 2010 until ‘Dabangg 3’ in 2019. The data shows ‘Bharat’ as the highest first-day grosser with Rs42.30 crores.

‘Dabangg 3’ is the third film of the ‘Dabangg’ franchise, which also stars Sonakshi Sinha.