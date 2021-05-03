The actor's condition is stable and is likely to be discharged soon from Mumbai hospital

Randhir Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram/Dabookapoor

Bollywood actor Randhir Kapoor, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Mumbai, has been shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit.

Randhir Kapoor Image Credit: AFP

According to reports, the father of actors Kareena and Karisma Kapoor was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 29, but his condition has vastly improved and he is likely to be discharged soon.

In the ICU, the 74-year-old actor claims he did not need oxygen concentrators but was being monitored because of his high temperature and not because of breathlessness. His five staff members, who also tested positive, are being treated at the same hospital in Mumbai.

Randhir Kapoor with his daughter Kareena Kapoor Image Credit: AFP

“I am doing much better. I was there in the ICU for a day and then they moved me out because I didn’t have any breathlessness or needed oxygen. I had a high temperature. I am better now … I am anxious to get out. My children told me to get into the hospital (given the COVID-19 scenario),” Kapoor told PTI.

When Kapoor was battling COVID-19 at the hospital, the actor and his family were grieving as they observed the one year death anniversary of Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor’s brother.

Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram/Dabookapoor

A day after Randhir Kapoor was admitted into the hospital, he was shifted to the ICU as a precautionary measure keeping his age and his medical history in mind.

He experienced shivering and therefore was taken to the hospital.

Several Indian stars including Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh had tested positive for COVID-19, but they have already recovered. Currently, actors including Allu Arjun, Rubina Dilaik, and TV actor Aniruddh Dave are fighting the virus.