Actor Vidya Balan on Friday urged people to donate generously to those who are going hungry due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Balan posted a video of herself on Instagram where she is seen spreading awareness about the Mumbai-based NGO, Mumbai Roti Bank, which provides free meals to the needy.

“As we all know the whole world is facing an unprecedented challenge due to the coronavirus. In India it is estimated that 200 million people go hungry every day and this number is only increasing at an alarming rate in the current situation,” she said.

“Scores of daily wage labourers, jobless workers and others who have no groceries, no food to eat. And in these difficult times Mumbai Roti Bank is providing free meals to the poor and needy,” the actress added.

“Please donate generously. Uncooked grains and pulses like rice, wheat, dal and even cooking oil, we will cook meals in our kitchen and distribute. Monetary donations can be sent to our bank details or via PayTM,” she wrote in the caption.