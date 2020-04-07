Tainted Bollywood producer Karim Morani’s daughters have both contracted the virus

Zoa Morani Image Credit: Instagram.com/zoamorani/

A day after Bollywood producer Shaza Morani tested positive for coronavirus, reports have emerged that her actress-sister Zoa Morani — who showed no symptoms — has also tested positive for the virus. Both are lodged in a hospital in Mumbai.

While Shaza was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital, Zoa was also in the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Both sisters had travelled recently. While Zoa had just returned from Rajasthan, Shaza had travelled to Sri Lanka before contracting the virus.

According to sources, the entire family is now placed under quarantine.