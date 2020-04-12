Indian politician tweets pictures of food Khan has donated to those affect by COVID-19

According to a Twitter post Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has donated trucks filled with food to those whose jobs are affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Fans are lauding him for his "silent donations".

Recently, the actor came forward to support daily wage workers financially in the film industry as india fights the spread of COVID-19.

Fans lauded his gesture as he reportedly started transferring money into accounts.

Now, more news of Khan reportedly extending help have surfaced.

Indian politician Baba Siddique posted tweets about the superstar providing food to the daily wage workers.

Taking to Twitter, Baba Siddique, @BabaSiddique, thanked Salman Khan for his help and appreciated him for ensuring that “no worker sleeps on an empty stomach”. He wrote: "Thank you @beingsalmankhan @tweetbeinghuman for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. You are always one step ahead of everybody when it comes to helping people and you have proved that yet again." He also shared a photo of the truck filled with supplies for the daily wage workers.

In a consecutive post, he wrote: "Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @tweetbeinghuman for joining us in our fight against #coronavirus and making sure no one sleeps hungry!"

As soon as the tweet was posted, Khan’s fans were quick to react. Many acknowledged Khan's choice not to personally publicise his charitable work and called him a “hero”.

Tweep @sachin261985 wrote: “True hero. Salute Bhaijaan [brother].”