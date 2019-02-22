“The law is against us music composers. We have no legal control over our compositions. Music companies are selling our songs to producers at throwaway prices. We are helpless. Indra Kumar has gone on record to say his version of ‘Mungda’ in ‘Total Dhamaal’ cannot compare with the original,” Roshan added. “Then why do it? Why repeatedly resort to this kind of inappropriate conduct? Earlier, my ‘Yaarana’ chartbuster ‘Saara zamaana haseeno ka deewana’ was also remixed without asking me. What can I do? Except quietly smile about it.”