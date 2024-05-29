Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is a constant at the Cannes Film Festival, doesn’t seem perturbed by the scathing reception of her fashion choices on the red carpet. On May 29, the actress took to her social media to share a series of behind-the-scenes shots of her as she got ready to face the global paparazzi.

In the images, Rai Bachchan is seen getting her make-up done in a bathrobe and is exuding the proverbial old world Hollywood charm. She is also spotted doing her eye make-up and applying mascara, a possible snub at all those who are quick to criticize her sartorial choices.

This year was considerably worse as Rai Bachchan’s gowns created by Shane & Falguni Peacock were torn apart by the fashion police in India. Like always, Rai Bachchan has maintained a stoic silence. Over the years, since her marriage to actor Abhishek Bachchan, the actress has scaled down on work and public appearances. But Cannes Film Festival circuit, in which is on call to promote a cosmetic brand, has always been on her radar every year.

The BTS pictures that she has put out also prove that she’s in total command.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, celebrities and fans were quick to praise her.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Beautiful inside out."

While Rai Bachchan’s pictures are being loved, her looks on this year’s Cannes red carpet met with a hostile reception.

The black and white gown with gold detailing and her dramatic blue and silver creation, the day after, was slated by the majority. But Rai Bachchan is unfazed.

Aishwarya Rai poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Megalopolis" in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2024. Image Credit: Reuters

Her bond with Cannes dates back to 2002 when she arrived in a chariot alongside Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the premiere of 'Devdas'. Since then, this Bollywood royalty has always managed to grab headlines. A year later, she served as a Cannes jury member.

She is also known to be adventurous. In 2016, she chose to wear a purple lipstick and dialed up the shock value.

In a previous interview with Gulf News, Rai Bachchan spoke about not embarking on crazy diets before any red carpet event.