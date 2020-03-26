Armaan Malik Image Credit: Supplied

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several Indian musicians including Armaan Malik, rapper Naezy, Shalmali, Akasa Singh, Monica Dogra and Arjun Kanungo have come together for a virtual music festival titled ‘Live In Your Living Room’.

The musicians will perform live on Instagram on March 29.

The festival will start at 3.30pm UAE time and go on until midnight, featuring 14 artists who will each use Instagram Live for a slot of 30 minutes and make way for the next artist. All the artists will be live on their respective Instagram accounts.

Rapper Naezy. Image Credit: Supplied

The line up includes Lisa Mishra, Zaeden, Lost Stories, Akull, Anuv Jain, Jonita Gandhi, DJ Chetas, Akanksha Dhandari and Ankur Tewari.

Talking about the fest, Malik said: “The entire world, including our country, is going through a very dark phase at this time. Everyone is at home, practising social distancing, so that we overcome this pandemic. I, along with various other performers, are coming together to cheer everyone up with our songs and also spread awareness about the current scenario. It is a great initiative and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

“As an artist, I believe we have to be responsible and keep our audience entertained whenever and wherever. I, along with various other performers, have come together to ease and cheer everyone up with our music. This is a great initiative and I’m glad to be a part of it,” Naezy added.