An actress-model has lodged a complaint against Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai for allegedly molesting her, a senior police official said on Sunday.

The complaint was filed at the Versova police station on Saturday night, he added.

“We have received a written complaint application from her and an inquiry into the matter is underway,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone IX, Paramjit Singh Dahiya said.

In her complaint, the actress alleged that Ghai called her to his residence in August and forcibly tried to kiss her.

“He [Ghai] called me to his house on August 6. There were about five to six people there. He told me to massage his back and head. It was shocking for me, but as a mark of respect for the 73-year-old person, I massaged his head for three to five minutes and then went to the washroom to wash my hands,” the complaint read.

It added that Ghai followed her to the washroom and then took her to another room, saying he wanted to talk to her about something.

“He told me to come close, pulled me towards him and forcibly tried to kiss me,” the complaint said.

The actress also alleged that she told Ghai she wanted to leave, but the filmmaker threatened her saying he would not launch her in a movie if she left.

“He told me... “you will not go anywhere and stay with me the whole night. Otherwise, I will not launch you or make you a star”,” the complaint said.

The actress said she had known Ghai for four to five months before the incident. “He used to invite me to his house for parties and had promised to launch me in a movie. The filmmaker always used to talk to me in flirty ways and tried to get my attention,” the complaint said.

Recently, writer Mahima Kukreja shared screenshots of a private conversation with a woman on Twitter, levelling rape charges against Ghai, and said she was a “very credible media/lit personality, who does not want to be named”.

The woman claimed that Ghai harassed her while she was working with him on a film and one day, during a late music session, he spiked her drink and raped her in a hotel room.

However, Ghai had denied the allegation, saying it was “sad that it is becoming a fashion to malign anyone known, bringing some stories from the past without any truth or blown-up false allegations. I deny strictly and firmly all false allegations like these”.