He hoped the movie will connect with the Chinese audience

Image Credit: Supplied

It was an emotional moment for producer Boney Kapoor as his late wife Sridevi’s last movie ‘Mom’ released in China on Friday. He hoped that the people of China connect with the film too.

“‘Mom’ releases in China today. An emotional moment for me. Thank you Zee Studios for spreading Sri’s last film to such wider audiences. I hope people will connect with the film there too,” said Kapoor.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film shows Sridevi as a mother who sets out to ensure justice for her stepdaughter, played by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali, who was gang raped.