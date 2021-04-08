Emraan Hashmi. Image Credit: PTI

Actor Emraan Hashmi says despite his years in the industry, he is very apprehensive before starting a new film.

“With each film I hope I can match up and portray my character well. Every new character, you feel you have to learn ]all over again], that I don’t know anything. I still get nervous before the first day of shoot. Things get easier as you continue to shoot,” he said.

The actor adds that his process of coming on board with a film has remained the same over the years. “If you have an interesting story, I am up for it. That has remained the same since my first film,” he says.

Talking about the other things that help him get on board a film, he says: “It’s the same process from the word go — hearing stories, enjoying them, wanting to work with certain people.”

Ask him if money is an important criterion, and he says: “Money is not the sole criterion to do a film, it’s a by-product. It’s not my first love, that is the process of filmmaking. But there are business aspects. I don’t do films for free.”