Katrina Kaif Image Credit: Twitter/Katrina Kaif Online @KatrinaKaifFB

New Delhi: Fitness brand Reebok on Wednesday unveiled its latest campaign on the relentless pursuit of fitness, featuring its brand ambassador, actor Katrina Kaif, in a short film.

As per the sportswear giant, the campaign 'She Got Ree' is a celebration of fitness.

With it's catchy music and impactful lyrics, the video, has Katrina unleashing her energy in a free-spirited routine that's a combination of running, spinning, flexing, dancing and boxing.

"The 'She Got Ree' campaign encourages everyone to find their 'Ree' which is the joy and spirit of being fit," said the 'Bharat' lead prtaganist.

Katrina Kaif Image Credit: Instagram/ katrinakaif