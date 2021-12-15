Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh turned the Mumbai airport departure gate into their own person runway as they headed to Dubai to promote their upcoming movie ‘‘83’.
Padukone wore a chic black and white outfit with black heeled boots, while Singh brightened up the colour palette with flared red trousers and a yellow tiger print sweater, topped off with oversized red sunnies. That’s called teamwork!
Once in the airplane, Singh posted a selfie with his lady love on Instagram Stories and another one with ‘‘83’ director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur who are on the same flight.
Gulf News earlier reported that the cast of sports biopic ‘‘83’ would be heading to Dubai for a press event on December 16.
Apart from Padukone, Singh and Khan, cricketers Kapil Dev and Jimmy Amarnath are also expected to be present.
The much-anticipated movie is based on India’s historic World Cup win in 1983, when the team was captained by Dev. In the film, Singh plays Dev, while Padukone plays Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia.
‘‘83’ also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Neena Gupta. It will release in multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
The film, which has faced multiple release delays due to the pandemic, is set to hit screens in the UAE on December 23.