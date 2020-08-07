Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor will join director Abhishek Kapoor’s new film starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Gulf News can reveal.
“It’s a lovely heart-rendering film. I have always wanted to work with Abhishek Kapoor, being so inspired by his films this feels like an amazing opportunity to be part of his vision. Ayushmann is one of the most talented actors of our generation and I’m only thrilled about our first film together to be this beautiful love story,” said Vaani in a statement. They will begin shooting for the as-yet untitled movie in October.
Director Abhishek, whose credits include ‘Rock On!!’, ‘Kai Po Che’ and ‘Kedarnath’, believes that Khurrana and Vaani will make a striking pair in his love story.
“I thought Vaani was fabulous in ‘Befikre’. She’s beautiful and a very committed actor. I am looking forward to having her and Ayushmann on set. I believe their combo will be electrifying,” said Abhishek.
Earlier, Gulf News had revealed that Khurrana will soon be seen in the romance in which he plays a cross-functional athlete.
The actor is currently undergoing a major physical transformation his new role.
“I’m supremely excited about the physical transformation that I will have to undergo. It will present me in an all new avatar. I have never looked like this on screen and I’m looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences. The process is going to be intense and excruciating for me but I feel all the pain will be worth it,” said Khurrana in a statement earlier.