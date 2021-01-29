Bollywood actor and frequent Dubai visitor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in a social media post by Emirati entrepreneur and influencer Anas Bukhash and it has left fans wondering if a collaboration is on the way.
Bukhash hosts a YouTube talk show called #ABtalks and has interviewed people from various walks of life such as former cyclist Lance Armstrong, Lebanese beauty entrepreneur Joelle Mardinian and Emirati singer Balqees Fathi.
He captioned the picture of himself and the dapper looking Khan with “anasbukhash x shahrukh khan”. While there’s no confirmation that Khan will feature on Bukhash’s talk show, it would be surely be an interesting one to watch if it happens.
Khan was last spotted in Dubai in November as he cheered on his cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders during the Indian Premier League (IPL). On the work front, the 55-year-old superstar is filming for his next movie ‘Pathan’, which also stars Deepika Padukone. It’s his first movie since 2018’s ‘Zero’, which received a lukewarm response.