Pooja Bedi Image Credit: Instagram.com/poojabediofficial/

Pooja Bedi is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19, but the actress still refuses to get the vaccine during the global pandemic that has resulted in 452,000 deaths in India alone, with 34.1 million cases in the country.

Bedi, who is the daughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi and mother to budding star Alaya F, shared a video on social media where she defended her anti-vax stance while promoting what she called ‘natural immunity’, even as her fiance and house help have also tested positive alongside her.

In a video posted by Bedi online, the actress spoke about testing positive and what she is and isn’t planning to do about it. “Hello everyone! I have been wondering why I have not got the coronavirus till now. It is so infectious and everyone, at some point is going to get it. Well, voila! Seems that I have now caught it. I have tested positive,” she says in between bouts of coughing.

Bedi went on to say that she believed she was suffering from allergies as she was in the midst of cleaning out her cupboards when she developed the cough, which was followed by a fever. The 51-year-old admitted it was “quite the virus that knocks you out.” And with the symptoms bearing down on her, she finally decided to get tested.

Bedi spouted statistics saying that 99 per cent of people who contracted the virus before the vaccine survived, as did 99 per cent who were administered the vaccine; she doesn’t clarify what study she based her facts on.

“It is a time for caution, not panic and I am taking all the precautions necessary,” she continues in the video, as she shares her COVID-19 diet, including sugar cane juice and herbal tonics.

Kabir Bedi with Pooja Bedi and Alaya F Image Credit: GN Archives

In an accompanying post Bedi also spoke about her choice not to be vaccinated against the global pandemic. “COVID POSITIVE!!!! I have finally been diagnosed as covid positive. I chose/choose to stay unvaccinated as its my personal decision to allow my own natural immunity and alternative healing and wellness practices to accelerate my healing. You do what’s right for you. Each to their own Caution. not panic,” she wrote.