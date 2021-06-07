Reports say she will star in movie with Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada

Shanaya Kapoor Image Credit: instagram.com/shanayakapoor02

The buzz around Bollywood’s star kids is set to get invigorated once again. Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, will reportedly make her debut in a romantic comedy.

News about the 21-year-old starlet following in her father’s footsteps first broke in March, when producer Karan Johar announced he would be welcoming her to his talent management company, Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

According to reports, Shanaya’s upcoming debut was slated to go into production in July but plans were delayed due to the pandemic.

“It’s a love triangle in the romcom space and two other actors in the film will be Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada,” a source told news portal Pinkvilla. “The trio has been attending several acting workshops over the last 6 months as the first idea was to take the film on floors by the month of July. However, the second wave of pandemic has delayed all the plans and the makers are now awaiting restrictions to be lifted before chalking out a new schedule.”

The source added that a “major chunk of the story is set outside India” and that the movie will have a theatre release in 2022.

Johar is know for orchestrating the Bollywood debuts of star kids such as Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor.

“Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July!” Johar tweeted in March about Shanaya. “It’s going to be an unforgettable and exciting journey…”

Shanaya is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and jewellery designer Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya comes from a long lineage of stars in her family, including uncle Anil Kapoor, along with cousins Sonam, Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor.