Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram.com/janhvikapoor

With COVID-19 spreading like wildfire across Bollywood, actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor are the latest celebrities to reveal they fell victim to the virus last week.

In a statement issued online, Janhvi confirmed the siblings had tested positive and battled symptoms in the lead up to their recovery.

"Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for Covid-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation] required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!," Janhvi posted on her Instagram.

It is currently unclear at this time whether their father, Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor tested positive as well.

A day earlier, Janhvi had posted a series of pictures on her Instagram, including one where she had a thermometer in her mouth, indicating she may be unwell.

Anshula Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram.com/janhvikapoor

News of the two sisters comes weeks after their stepbrother, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his sibling Anshula Kapoor, also tested positive for COVID-19.

Even as Janhvi informed their fans of their health, ex-wife to Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan also took to her social media on Monday to announce that she had also tested positive.

“After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #WillFightThis,” posted Sussanne Khan on Instagram.