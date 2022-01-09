Bollywood actress has been questioned by authorities over links to alleged conman

Jacqueline Fernandez Image Credit: AFP

Jacqueline Fernandez issued a statement on Saturday, requesting privacy after an image of hers went viral on social media featuring the Bollywood actress in an intimate pose with alleged Indian conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The Bollywood actress has been questioned multiple times in recent months over her alleged link with Chandrasekhar who is the subject of investigation by India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) over committing fraud of Rs2 billion.

While the former Sri Lankan beauty queen has denied dating Chandrasekhar in a statement given to the financial investigation agency, the picture circulating online has many on social media question her links with the accused. In the aftermath of the viral picture, Fernandez issued a statement to set the record straight.

“This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot. I am currently going through a rough patch but I am sure that my friends and fans will see me through it,” Fernandez posted.

“It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you,” she added.

Fernandez has also chosen to disable the comments section on her Instagram post.

Until now, Fernandez has recorded her statement three times in front of the ED.

Jacqueline Fernandez Image Credit: Instagram/JacquelineFernandez

According to the charge sheet filed in the case, Fernandez has stated Chandrasekhar called her up and made her believe that he was speaking from India’s Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s office.

The charge sheet further claims Chandrasekhar gifted the actress Gucci outfits, Gucci shoes, a Rolex watch, 15 pairs of earrings, five Birkin bags, Hermes bangles and LV bags. He also gave a Mini Cooper to the actress which she returned, as per the charge sheet.

The charge sheet also states that he gifted a BMW car to Geraldine Fernandez, the sister of the actress who lives in the US.

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has also been questioned in the same case Image Credit: Instagram.com/norafatehi

As per reports, Fernandez claims she was also conned by the accused, who claimed to be the owner of Sun TV and approached her with a film offer. Chandrasekhar had admitted to being in a relationship with Fernandez but said that it has no connection with the case against him.

He was allegedly running the cheating and extortion racket from prison.