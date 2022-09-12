Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are among the first to kick-start festivities with their October wedding. The couple have decided on a week-long schedule of wedding festivities, according to Indian media reports. The festivities are reportedly set to start from September 30 in Delhi, concluding in Mumbai on October 7.
Sources told media that while the wedding itself is planned as an intimate ceremony with close friends and family members in attendance, the star couple plan to host two wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Reports suggest that the Delhi reception will be held on October 2, while the Mumbai bash is being planned for October 7.
A report in an Indian daily, the Hindustan Times, stated that the couple were trying to wrap up their shooting schedules by September 25, so they could focus on their nuptials.
The actor couple first met in 2012, on the sets of the comedy ‘Furkey’, where they developed a friendship. After dating for seven years, Ali popped the question back in 2019. Unfortunately, Covid-19 stalled the couple’s wedding plans – making the upcoming event even more special.