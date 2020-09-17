Urmila Matondkar and Kangana Ranaut. Image Credit:

After her Twitter spat with comedian Kunal Kamra, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has trained her rage on Congress politician and colleague Urmila Matondkar.

In an interview with Times Now TV channel, Ranaut took a swipe at Matondkar’s acting skills and claimed that if a questionable talent like her could get a ticket to a political party, a National Award-winning actress like her could easily nab a political berth.

Ranaut said this after being asked what she thought of people who believed her rants were a tool to get cosy with the BJP.

“Even Urmila, she is a soft porn star. I know it’s very blatant. But she isn’t known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porn right? If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket,” Ranaut said.

She even belittled Matondkar for making slight of her struggles in Bollywood.

Ranaut didn’t stop with the interview. After airing her comments, she responded to a Twitter user who questioned her action of reducing her colleague, known for blockbusters such as ‘Rangeela’, to an adult film actress.

When they called her a fake feminist, she hit back: “Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory.”

Ranaut also pointed out that Matondkar had instigated the recent war of words. She asked the same Twitter user why Matondkar was never questioned when the latter labelled her a prostitute and a ‘rudali’ (weeping woman) in one of her older interviews.

“Where was your feminism you dumb [expletive] when Urmila called me Rudali and a prostitute? You fake feminist shame on entire woman kind, do you know a human don’t just have physical body we have emotional body, mental body and psychological body as well, rape isn’t just intercourse!!” Ranaut said.

Matondkar isn’t sitting on the fence either. In a separate television interview with journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, Matondkar questioned Ranaut’s intent on tarnishing Maharashtra and Bollywood’s reputation. She also pointed out that Ranaut’s native state of Himachal Pradesh had a bigger drug problem.

Actors including Swara Bhasker, director Anubhav Sinha, Pooja Bhatt have come in support of the actress.

“Urmila Matondkarji, remembering your outstanding performances in Masoom, Chamatkaar, Rangeela, Judaai, Daud, Satya, Bhoot, Kaun, Jungle, Pyaar Tuney Kya Kiya, Tehzeeb, Pinjar, Ek Hasina Thi ... among other and have marvelled at your acting chops and brilliant dancing. Love you,” tweeted Bhasker.

Ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, Ranaut has been at the forefront claiming that Bollywood, nepotism and toxic working culture led to his ‘murder’. In the last few weeks, the ‘Queen’ star has been vocal about the drug use in Bollywood and how she doesn’t feel safe in Maharashtra, the state where the Hindi film industry thrives.

Her comments about Maharashtra being a tumultuous region did not go well with nationalists. The Mumbai corporation even came down hard on her and demolished her office in Mumbai claiming that it was illegally constructed and flouted rules.

Ranaut met with state leaders to express her disappointment at being targeted by the state machinery. She believes she is being reprimanded for her stand on Rajput’s death.