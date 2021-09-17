Critically acclaimed Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra has teamed up with Ranvir Shorey, Raghav Juyal and new talent Tejasvi Singh Ahlawat for the new film ‘Hasal’.
Written and directed by Ravi Singh and produced by Jayesh Patel, the film will go on the floors in December with the first shoot schedule will take place in Varanasi.
According to the makers, this film renders a slice of life, which showcases the fundamental darknesses that one hides that lives within every individual.
“The film consists of four stories and I got inspiration from my surroundings through observation. So these are not imaginary characters and are adapted from real lives. I just gave words to the them. It’s a story that resides in every family, city, village, etc. It’s a story of common people like us,” said Singh.
“Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Raghav Juyal are all great actors with amazing acting, great comic timing and fabulous performances. I’m very humbled and happy to work with them as they always provided that comfort space for me. So I’m really looking forward to create a great ‘Hasal’ journey with them,” he further added.