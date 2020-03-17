Representative image Image Credit: Stock Connection/REX

The film industry is suffering a huge loss due to coronavirus pandemic as major film bodies have shut down the shooting of films, TV shows, and advertisements.

The General Secretary of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and the President of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) have announced due to shut down the production of films, advertisements, and daily soaps, many are facing loss of wages.

General Secretary of FWICE and president of IFTDA Ashoke Pandit said: “We represent about 25 lakh (250,000) workers and technicians, who work in the film industry. They all are working on daily wages. In view of the coronavirus, we have decided to shut down the shooting of films, daily soaps, and advertisements. There is a huge loss to workers. We will conduct a meeting to compensate for them.”