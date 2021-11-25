The poster for 'Atrangi Re' Image Credit: Supplied

The intriguing trailer of the upcoming Aanand L Rai directorial ‘Atrangi Re’ was released on Wednesday. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, is set to release in India on December 24 and features a love triangle between the three characters.

The three-minute-long clip begins with an introduction to a Tamil man Vishnu (Dhanush), whose family gets him forcefully married to Rinku (Khan). Both Rinku and Vishnu are not happy with the alliance and decide to part ways once they reach Delhi. However, Vishnu and Rinku eventually fall in love. Then enters Akshay Kumar’s character Sajad, who has been a long-time lover of Rinku.

Earlier, questions were raised about the age gap between Khan and her male co-stars; Khan is 26, while Dhanush is 38 years and Kumar is 54.

Rai, however, defended his casting choice and urged people not to judge the movie beore watching it.

“Atrangi means funnily weird. If a filmmaker shows patience in making a film, it’s his small expectation that people wait and understand the reason behind such a cast. We have a habit of judging people. I want people to watch the film for two hours, and react to it thereafter,” he told newspaper Mid-Day.

“I am not worried as a filmmaker. I am not here to make formulaic films. If I go wrong, I can be critiqued. People who make cinema learn with every effort. With every success, I learn what’s right. With every failure, I learn what went wrong,” he added.

Talking on the occasion of the trailer release, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “The world of ‘Atrangi Re’ is ‘Atrangi’ indeed! The film promises to bring magic to your screens and make you believe in the power of love. The motion posters have received a phenomenal response yesterday and we are excited to show you the ‘Atrangi Re’ trailer!”

Adding to that, Rai said, “I strongly believe that you don’t find love, it finds you. The only thing you should learn is to be a little patient. ‘Atrangi Re’ is all about love, patience and madness.”

‘Atrangi Re’ has been written by Himanshu Sharma and it is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films.