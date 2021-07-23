Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta in poster for 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' Image Credit: twitter.com/AnupamPKher

Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta took to social media on Thursday to share the first look of their upcoming film ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’, directed by Ajayan Venugopalan.

“Presenting the first look of my new film #ShivShastriBalboa. A fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America!! Delighted to be working with the gorgeous and brilliant @neena_gupta and a very interesting and talented international cast and crew!! More details and surprises to follow!” Kher posted Instagram, mentioning that this is his 519th film.

Gupta also posted on Instagram: “Very excited to be working with @anupampkher after so many years, on our new film #ShivShastriBalboa #RockyBalboa #519thFilm#AnIndianInAmerica #Humour#Drama #family.”

Gupta, 62, and Kher, 66, have previously starred together in stage plays and movies such as ‘Utsav’ (1984), ‘Daddy’ (1989) and ‘Uff! Yeh Mohabbat’ (1997).

Earlier, Kher announced on social media that he was working on his 519th project and was travelling to New Jersey for it.

“Delighted to announce my 519th film while flying above the #AtlantcOcean at 36000 feet,” he captioned his post. “God has been kind to me. It is so humbling to be able to reach this possibility. Of course, it is my hard work but it is also the blessings of millions of people, my fans, my followers on SM, my friends, my family, my elders. Also thanks to #IndianFilmIndustry and the filmmakers around the world for being so kind and generous to me. I feel special.”

Kher was last seen the 2019 movie ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’. Gupta was most recently in the movie ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ and has projects such as ‘83’, ‘Dial 100’, ‘Gwalior’ and ‘Goodbye’ in the pipeline.