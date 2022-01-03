Ekta Kapoor Image Credit: AP

Hours after John Abraham announced he was down with the coronavirus, it was Bollywood and TV mogul Ekta Kapoor’s turn to reveal the same.

Kapoor, who has been busy promoting the sixth chapter of her TV production ‘Naagin’, made the announcement on Instagram. “Despite taking all precautions I have tested positive covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves,” Kapoor posted.

Kapoor is reportedly under home quarantine, while asking her friends and family to get tested as well.

Ekta Kapoor. Image Credit: IANS

The production mogul is the latest celebrity in Bollywood to have tested positive in recent weeks, with India witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, with fears of the Omicron variant resulting in several states in the country to re-introduce night curfews, curbing social gatherings and pulling the shutters down on cinemas.

Kapoor’s announcement came right after Bollywood actor John Abraham announced he and his wife Priya Runchal had tested positive. While earlier, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur all battled the coronavirus as well.

John Abraham and Priya Runchal Image Credit: instagram.com/thejohnabraham/

In the lead up the NYE festivities, TV star Nakuul Mehta also tested positive for COVID-19, along with his wife Jankee Parekh and their toddler son Sufi who landed in intensive care battling the virus.

In an emotional post, Parekh wrote about their ordeal on Instagram. “I somewhere always knew that a virus like Covid will get to most of us sooner or later, but what actually went down last week was something I did not foresee.

“While most of you may know that my husband tested positive 2 weeks ago, i also got the symptoms a couple days later. I thought not attending my sister’s wedding was the worse that covid could do to me, not realising that what I was about to experience in the coming week were to be the hardest days of my life, yet,” she posted.

“Sufi started developing fever a day after I tested positive & it refused to come down inspite of water sponges & medication. We rushed him in the middle of the night to the hospital when his fever crossed 104.2 & what followed were very hard days in the Covid ICU with my baby boy. My fighter went through it all. Right from being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, to him getting pricked 3 IVS, a bunch of blood tests, RTPCR, bottles of saline, antibiotics & injections to get his body temperature down. Sometimes, I wonder how did this tiny human get so much strength to face all of it?”