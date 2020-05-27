1 of 12
From dressing Bollywood and Hollywood stars at the Oscars, Cannes and many international red carpet events, Middle East designers have always been a favorite with celebrities. Here is our top pick. The Middle Eastern designer Elie Saab is a firm favourite on the red carpet.
Image Credit: The beautiful @gwenstefani in ELIE SAAB Haute Couture
2 of 12
Elie Saab is a popular designer whose creations have been flaunted by a number of A-listers from Bollywood to Hollywood and has been the creative force behind some of our all-time favourite red carpet looks.
Image Credit: Bella Hadid and Priyanka Chopra Jonas/eliesaabworld
3 of 12
Dubai-based Syrian fashion designer Rami Al Ali, who launched his eponymous label in 2000, moved to the United Arab Emirates after graduating from the College of Fine Arts in 1995. He is best known for dressing celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Helen Mirren and Nancy Ajram.
Image Credit: Insta/ramialaliofficial
4 of 12
His work is inspired from his roots. His embroidery and beading techniques are traditional to Al Ali’s Syrian homeland. Rami Al-Ai recently worked with Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Image Credit:
5 of 12
Whether you are a bride to be or need that perfect red carpet dress, Mohammed Ashi of AshiStudio knows it all!. Based in Lebanon, his well crafted, glamorous garments have become a hit amongst celebrities, with a perfect combination of detailed volume and luxury.
Image Credit: Insta/ashistudio
6 of 12
Famous celebrities rocking his designs are from Beyonce, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Hudson, Sonam Kapoor , Aishwarya Rai , deepika Padukone and many more. This definitely has made them stand out amongst his contemporaries.
Image Credit: Insta/ashistudio
7 of 12
Many celebrities are sporting Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad’s design . The Lebanese couturier best known for his ethereal gowns featuring his trademark intricate embellishments, delicate details, and form-flattering silhouettes. . He has dressed international superstars such as such as Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry, Claudia Schiffer, Najwa Karam and more.
Image Credit:
8 of 12
Zuhair Murad created this stunning scarlet couture gown and viel for Deepika Padukone to wear at her recent wedding reception.
Image Credit: Insta/ zuhairmuradofficial
9 of 12
The Kuwaiti couturier, who launched his eponymous label in 2007, Yousef Aljasmi is loved by Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Kylie Jenner. His Swarovski-encrusted creations and his glamorous designs make him a favourite with celebrities.
Image Credit: Insta/yousef_aljasmi
10 of 12
He has become a favourite with Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha,and the latest entrant to join the Yousef Aljasmi club is Disha Patani.
Image Credit: Insta/yousef_aljasmi
11 of 12
Made in the heart of Los Angles, Saudi female designer Sara Al-Saud, reflects the urban high-end street style which has become a uniform for off-duty celebrities.
Image Credit: haileybaldwin wearing @deathbydollsofficial denim jacket.
12 of 12
Born to Saudi parents in London, Sara Al-Saud developed an interest in fashion from a young age thanks to her “glamorous and flamboyant” grandmother. Though she went on to obtain a master’s degree in psychology, she put her career on hold to pursue her own clothing line with her sister in 2008. Death By Dolls has found fans in the likes of Rita Ora, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, haileybaldwin , and Kylie Jenner, who have all been pictured wearing the designs.
Image Credit: Beyoncé pays tribute to Olympic track star Flo Jo @deathbydollsofficial