Legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan will reunite with his ‘Piku’ co-star Deepika Padukone for the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood hit ‘The Intern’.
Late actor Rishi Kapoor was earlier signed on to step into the shoes of actor Robert De Niro in the remake, but Kapoor’s death in April 2020 due to cancer meant the role had to be recast. Now, Bachchan will take on De Niro’s role, while Padukone will play Anne Hathaway’s role.
The 2015 original was directed by Nancy Meyers, and was about a retiree who reenters the workforce and becomes friends with the company’s CEO.
In January 2020, Padukone broke the news of her working with Kapoor.
She wrote: “Thrilled to present my next! The Indian adaptation of #TheIntern A 2021 release. Presented by @_KaProductions @warnerbrosindia and @iAmAzure See you at the movies! @chintskap.”
But the pandemic and Kapoor’s demise meant that the film’s production got delayed.
Both Bachchan and Padukone have prove to be a winning on-screen team. Their father-daughter comedy ‘Piku’, also starring the late actor Irrfan Khan, is one of Padukone’s strongest works. Bachchan also excelled in his role as a cranky old man.