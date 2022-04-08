As the Abhishek Bachchan-led ‘Dasvi’ released digitally on April 7, its cast member Yami Gautam called out a major media platform for consistently being disrespectful towards her.

The media platform, in its review of ‘Dasvi’, had been derogatory and critical not only about her performance in this movie but of her entire career.

A part of their review, which was shared by Gautam on Twitter, read, “Yami Gautam is no longer the dead girlfriend in Hindi films, but the combative smile is starting to get repetitive. The only worthwhile thing to come.”

Gautam voiced her opinion on the same in a string of tweets.

She wrote, “Before I say anything else, I’d like to say that I usually take constructive criticism in my stride. But when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it.”

“My recent films and performances include ‘A Thursday’, ‘Bala’, ‘Uri’ etc & yet this is qualified as a ‘review’ of my work! It’s extremely disrespectful! It takes years of hard work for anyone and especially a self-made actor like me to keep proving our mettle again and again with every opportunity. This is what it comes down to from certain reputed portals!” she continued.

Gautam concluded her message by adding, “It’s heartbreaking since I did look up to @FilmCompanion once upon a time, like many of us, but I don’t seek that since long now! I would request you not to ‘review’ my performance henceforth! I’ll find grace in that and it’ll be less painful.”

‘Dasvi’, which also stars Nimrat Kaur in a pivotal role, revolves around the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Bachchan), an uneducated politician who purses his education in prison.

Kaur portrayed the role of Bimla Devi, Chaudhary’s wife who has now taken over his Chief Minister seat while he is in jail. Meanwhile, Gautam marks her presence as IPS officer Jyoti Deswal.