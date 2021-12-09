Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has been announced as one of the judges for the 70th Miss Universe 2021 competition taking place in Israel.
She joins an international panel that includes Filipino actress Marian Rivera, Brazilian model Adriana Lima and US model Lori Harvey.
Lori is the daughter of Steve Harvey, who is back to host the competition.
In a statement, Rautela said she was honoured to be part of the event.
“I am so honoured to be on the selection committee for the 70th Annual Miss Universe competition. Also, I am not only thrilled to join such a dynamic and diverse group of intelligent women, but also grateful to have the opportunity to genuinely support all the contestants and watch them shine,” she said.
Representatives from 90 nations and five continents will be part of the beauty pageant being held in Eilat on December 12.
Chandigarh-based model Harnaaz Sandhu will represent India at the event.
On the work front, Rautela will play Poonam Mishra, the real-life wife of Inspector Avinash Mishra, in the web movie ‘Inspector Avinash’. She will also star in a number of South Indian films, including the Telugu feature ‘Black Rose’.