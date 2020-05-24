In an Instagram video, this veteran star addressed her fans and called the rumours a hoax

Just when we thought we could take a breather from celebrity death rumours, veteran Bollywood actress Mumtaz is the latest one to have been killed off by the internet.

Refuting the story as a hoax, Mumtaz took to social media via her daughter Tanya Madhvani’s Instagram account to address the story and prove once and for all that she is alive and breathing while staying with her family in London.

In the video posted by Madhvani, the 73-year-old actress stated: “Hi, all my fans. I love you. See? I’m not dead! I’m alive and I’m not that buddhi [old] as they say. I am still presentable because of your blessings.”

This is not the first time that stories about Mumtaz’s death have grabbed headlines.

In an accompanying post, Madhvani wrote: “Message from my mother to her fans! With another death hoax going around she is well and doing great! Despite images of her being spread across the internet when she was fighting her cancer battle many years ago that claim she looks old! She is now healthy and happy and beautiful! Give her a break she is 73!”