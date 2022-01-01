Bollywood star was recently promoting her movie ‘Jersey’ before the film was delayed

Mrunal Thakur Image Credit: Instagram.com/mrunalthakur/

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Thakur announced the news on social media on the first day of the New Year, complaining of mild symptoms and assuring everyone that she was following regulations for everyone’s safety.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals,” posted Thakur on her Instagram Story.

“If you have been in contact with me, request you to please please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone,” she added.

Mrunal Thakur Image Credit: AFP

Thakur is the latest name in a long line of Bollywood celebrities who have recently tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier in the week, actor Arjun Kapoor tested positive for a second time, while his sister Anshula Kapoor, his cousin and Bollywood producer Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani have also been affected.

Nora Fatehi Image Credit: ANI

Around the same time, actor Nora Fatehi and the Dubai-based Shilpa Shirodkar also announced that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

Last month, Kareena Kapoor Khan, BFF Amrita Arora, actress Shanaya Kapoor, her mother and TV star Maheep Kapoor and designer and reality TV star Seema Khan had all been infected.

Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor in 'Jersey' Image Credit: Supplied

India has recorded a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, with fear of the new Omicron variant forcing several states to bring back night curfews, cancel New Year’s Eve parties and shut down cinemas once again.