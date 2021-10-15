Jacqueline Fernandez and Michele Morrone Image Credit: instagram.com/jacquelinef143 and GN Archives

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly been spotted filming a mystery project with Italian actor Michele Morrone in Dubai.

Morrone gained famed with his hit Netflix movie ‘365 Days’ and has been to Dubai multiple times.

In the video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, Fernandez and Morrone can be seen posing for sultry photo shoot.

According to a source, the two are in Dubai for the shoot of the project.

“Jacqueline Fernandez flew to Dubai a couple of days ago. She had a list of things lined up for her. She started off with finishing of the events first and the most awaited collaboration for later. Jacqueline is currently shooting with the Italian actor Michele Morrone for a project in Dubai,” the source told ANI.

In June, Morrone had opened up about his management team being approached for Bollywood projects.

“Bollywood is big and its reach is undeniable. I love the culture, music, colours and beauty of what Bollywood creates,” Morrone said in an interview with the Times of India. “I don’t know much, but I recently started educating myself by looking for information on Bollywood. My management team has also expanded to India and I can’t wait to see what the outcome can be.”

Meanwhile, Fernandez — who recently attended the starry opening of a Dubai hotel — might be in hot water with Indian authorities.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a third summons to the Sri Lankan star after she skipped questioning on Friday in connection with its ongoing probe into a Rs2 billion (Dh97.9 million) money laundering case linked to con man Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The ‘Kick’ actress has now been asked to be present at the ED office by 11am on October 15.