Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was not murdered and it is a case of suicide, an India news website reported, quoting the opinion of a team of doctors from Delhi's AIIMS to India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).The doctors' opinion completely negates theories of poisoning and strangling floated by the actor's family and their lawyer.

The 34-year-old Indian movie star was found dead on June 14 in his Mumbai apartment. A thorough re-examination of the scene of crime, which includes the bedroom and duplex flat of Rajput where the star allegedly committed suicide, and autopsy files were conducted by the forensic experts of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to ascertain the cause of death of the young Bollywood actor.

Earlier, a team of doctors including two forensic surgeons of Mumbai, Dr Shiv Kumar Kolle and Dr Sachin Sonawane, which conducted an autopsy of the body on June 15 at Cooper Hospital had concluded that Sushant died of asphyxia due to hanging. In their autopsy report the panel of five doctors have not indicated any sign of foul play or observed any trait or feauture which led to suspicion of murder.

However re-examination of all forensic investigations by the team of AIIMS has given a much clearer picture of what really happened on June 14 at the flat in Bandra where Sushant was found dead. Sources said the AIIMS Panel has completed the examination and closed the file after giving conclusive medico-legal opinion in this case and the CBI is corroborating the report with their investigation.