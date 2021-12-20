Actor Armaan Kohli Image Credit: IANS

There’s no respite for Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli as his bail plea application was rejected again by the Bombay High Court on December 20 after contraband was found at his home in July.

The Bollywood actor has been lodged at the Arthur Road jail since his arrest.

Trouble began for the actor when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 1.2g of cocaine from Kohli’s Juhu residence in Mumbai. Right before that seizure, 25g of mephedrone was obtained from a peddler who tipped them off about Kohli .

The NCB had also seized Kohli’s phone and claimed to have found incriminating evidence in the form of photographs and WhatsApp chats that links him to an international drug cartel.

Reports also claim that Kohli has yet to give an explanation about why there were drugs at his home and a reasonable explanation behind the incriminating photos and messages found on his phone.

“Contents in the chats and videos also propagate for the indulgence of the applicant in illicit trafficking in prima facie and therefore, the prosecution seems to have invoked Section 27A against the applicant/accused,” the court said, in a report that appeared in the Indian Express.

On October 22, Kohli, through his lawyer, had denied the allegations made by the anti-drugs agency and claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case. Kohli continues to maintain that he’s innocent.

“There is no banking transaction of the applicant with the alleged peddler and merely on the basis of general allegations, the respondent wrongly invoked provisions in respect of financing and harbouring. The applicant is a reputed person in the film industry and he is not involved in any alleged activity in respect of financing and illegal traffic and there is no cogent reason to invoke Section 27A of the NDPS Act,” his plea read.

After drugs were found at his home in Juhu residence, NCB’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede told the local media that the ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant had given unclear answers during the interrogation.

“After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office,” he said. During the same time, actor Gaurav Dixit was also arrested.