Bollywood actor-singer Farhan Akhtar, who was scheduled to perform in Dubai on June 25 as part of his ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ tour, has postponed his concert due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.
According a statement by concert organisers VKR Events, a new date will be announced soon and the ticket holders will get an automatic refund.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Farhan Akhtar Live event has been postponed to a later date,” said organisers in a statement.
Earlier this month, it was announced that Akhtar — who is also a notable director and producer in Bollywood — was due to perform live at The Agenda, Dubai Media City.
Akhtar, who broke out in Bollywood as the director and writer of seminal hit ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ (2001), is a versatile talent who sings, acts and directs with aplomb.
He has also directed hits such as ‘Lakshya’ (2004), ‘Don’ (2006) and its sequel. His acting stint in ‘Rock On!!’ was also noticed.