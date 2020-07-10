Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says she has loved being by herself during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One thing that I have learnt about myself is that I love isolation. I have loved being by myself. I saw a lot of people complaining that they are bored at home or that they cannot go out. I am an extrovert, I am a very social person but this quarantine has led me to realise that I do prefer my isolation over meeting people because I haven’t really been in touch with people,” Pednekar said.
She added: “I have kind of been catching up on reading, not seen much television but started watching shows. I have spent a lot of time with my mom, and honestly there were days when I did nothing.”
Pednekar says self-love is key to happiness and she has prioritised herself in this lockdown.
“I have re-educated myself. But the biggest learning has been that I love being alone. And maybe I have kind of enjoyed this state because as actors you are constantly surrounded by people whether you are promoting or shooting a film.”