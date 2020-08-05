Anupam Kher Image Credit: IANS

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has opened up on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Sushant’s family and fans deserve to know the truth. So much has been said, there are so many conspiracy theories, but it is not about who stands on which side anymore, it is about ensuring, that this case reaches a logical conclusion. We must know the truth. #JusticeforSushant,” Kher tweeted on Tuesday.

The veteran actor also posted a video where he speaks in Hindi. He says: “From June 14 till now, after so many ups and downs, where Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has reached, keeping mum on this anymore is like shutting your eyes. I haven’t spoken on this topic till now. But now the situation has become such that without blaming anyone I’d like to say that it is our responsibility to take this to a logical conclusion. He was someone’s son, someone’s brother. As a co-actor, as a human being I feel, he did a very good job as an actor.