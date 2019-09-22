Rising tensions between the two countries have led to artist bans

Singer-musician Anup Jalota. Image Credit: IANS

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has appealed to singers Anup Jalota and Talat Aziz to withdraw their names from upcoming shows in London along with Pakistani actors.

Ashoke Pandit, the chief adviser of FWICE, tweeted on Saturday: “#FWICE appeals to @anupjalota & @TalatAziz2 to withdraw from their respective shows with Pakistanis.”

He further claimed in the tweet: “The promo of #AnupJalota show is anti-India.”

FWICE issued a notice addressed to Talat Aziz, where they mentioned: “We have received a poster where you along with Amrita Chatterjee are taking part in the live concert with Pak artist Tari Khan in London on 12th and 13th October. 2019.

We have already given our directive that no Indian artist/singer/dancer/anchor/performer last but not the least promoter would work with Pak nationals and Pak artists, in view of the current alarming situation between the two countries.

It is therefore our humble request to both of you to immediately cancel the above shows to maintain the dignity and honour of the country. You are an Indian, for which you should be proud.”

The letter also threatened the artist with dire consequences if he does not cancel his performance and chooses to go ahead with it. It reads, “In case you don’t cancel the shows of Ustad Tari Khan and go against the sentiments of Indians, no Indian artist/singer/dancer/anchor/performer would ever work with you anywhere in the entire world.”

A similar letter has been written to Yogesh Sharma for promoting a live concert of Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Sydney on September 28.

Jalota and Aziz are yet to comment on the issue.

The association had recently banned singer Mika Singh from working in India, following his live performance in Pakistan. The ban was lifted after the singer apologised.