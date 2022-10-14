Trust Bollywood stars to celebrate Karva Chauth with colour and pomp. Here's a low down of all those who shared images of their evenings ...

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, on Friday, gave fans a glimpse of her Mehendi adorned with the initials of her husband Nick Jonas.

Taking to her Instagram story, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actor shared a picture flaunting her mehendi and chooda.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas Image Credit: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In the picture, Priyanka was seen holding a sieve in hand and was seen dressed in a red saree which she accessorised with red-white chooda-styled bangles.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happy karwachauth to everyone celebrating @nickjonas.”

Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’, and the series ‘Citadel’. Produced by Russo Brothers, ‘Citadel’ will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, both of which have become cult classics over the years. ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty took to social media on Friday to share glimpses of her Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Nikamma' actor dropped a picture featuring Raj Kundra.

She captioned the picture " MINE.. In this lifetime..Karva Chauth..When he fasts for you too. Gratitude."

In the picture, Shilpa is seen in a red saree paired with a beautiful cut sleeves blouse. She elevated her look with red bangles and a green necklace. She was seen holding a puja thali in her hands.

The picture was clicked by Anil Kapoor.

The 'Baazigara'ctor broke her fast after sighting the moon and then looking at her husband Raj Kundra. He was seen dressed in a checked kurta pyjama and Nehru jacket.

Shilpa and Raj tied the knot on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to a son Viaan. And in February, the couple welcomed Samisha, who wa born via surrogacy.

Shilpa also posted a clipping from her festivities - a glimpse of her Mehendi and added the hashtags #mehendi and #KarwaChauth.

Bollywood actresses including Shilpa, Raveena Tandon and Neelam Kothari Soni marked the festival of Karwa Chauth with much fervour on Thursday. They all gathered at Anil Kapoor's house for the special Karwa Chauth puja, which is hosted by his wife Sunita Kapoor every year.

Katrina Kaif:

Firsts are always special. Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021, celebrated her first Karwa Chauth on Thursday.

Like all the married Hindu women, she was all dressed up on the auspicious occasion. She opted to wear a beautiful pink saree paired with floral blouse. She accessorised her ethnic look with red bangles and sindoor.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a few pictures from her Karwa Chauth celebrations. In the first image, she is seen posing with her hubby in front of a full moon backdrop.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Image Credit: Instagram/KatrinaKaif

Vicky complemented Katrina in an embroidered kurta. In another image, Katrina is seen standing with Vicky's parents. One of the pictures shows Katrina holding puja thali in her hands.

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. Recently Katrina spilled beans about her relationship with Vicky on the seventh season of 'Koffee with Karan'.

"I did not even know much about him (Vicky). He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over," she said. She added, "Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."Katrina also revealed that her husband performed on her songs for 45 minutes to cheer her up when she was feeling low on her birthday.

Mouni Roy:

Firsts are always special and actor Mouni Roy also believes the same. Today, she celebrated her first Karwa Chauth and it seems like she enjoyed every bit of it.

Taking to Instagram, Mouni dropped a string of images from her Karwa Chauth celebrations with her husband Suraj Nambiar.

In one of the images, she is seen looking through a chhalani (sieve) at Suraj.

In another picture, Suraj is seen giving a peck on Mouni's cheeks.

For the special occasion, Mouni wore a golden saree. She accentuated her look with jhumkis and red-coloured bangles. Her Karwa Chauth look was completed with subtle makeup and hair tied in a bun.

A day before Karwa Chauth, she gave fans a glimpse of her mehendi. One of her mehendi designs showed Lord Shiva and Parvati hugging each other and another featured a woman breaking her fast seeing the moon with sieve in her hands.

Mouni tied the knot with Suraj in Goa in January 2022. The couple had two ceremonies - per Bengali as well as South Indian rituals.