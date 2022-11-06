Bollywood actress and new mum Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to announce the arrival of the latest member in her household.
"And in the best news of our lives:) Our baby is here .... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents!!!," she wrote, along with writing 'love' three times in that birth announcement. As always the motifs of a lioness, a lion, and a cub are featured prominently in the birth announcement. It's no secret that both Alia and Ranbir love wildlife and safaris. They even revealed that he popped the question when they were holidaying and animal spotting in the wild.
A few hours earlier, Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl on November 6 at a private hospital in Mumbai. This is the first time that Alia has confirmed the gender of her newborn.
The couple, who got married on April 14, announced their pregnancy after two months of their marriage. In June, their pregnancy announcement was met with loud cheers and congratulatory calls. A cross-section of their fans even wondered if the couple, who were just two months into the marriage, were pulling a prank on them or were using it as a publicity gimmick for their new film, 'Brahmastra'.
Earlier in the day, the couple were spotted driving into the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon, Mumbai, triggering rumours that the day that they were waiting for is finally here.
Alia and Ranbir had a blazing year in their careers this year with the release of their fantasy adventure ‘Brahmastra’. While Ranbir had just one release, his wife was on a proverbial roll. She has enjoyed several hits including 'Gangubhai Kathiawadi' and 'Darlings'.