Actor Alia Bhatt. Image Credit: IANS

Actress Alia Bhatt says that she cannot wait for the lockdown to get over because she is excited about sitting in her new office for meetings and script reading sessions.

The actress has collaborated with art director Rupin Suchak to create the interior design of her office.

“Rupin got the pulse of what I wanted to do with my office. He got the brief spot on and effortlessly. The space is now an extension of my personality and that is exactly how I had envisaged. He has made the place look more spacious, included a surprise element or two breaking monotony, yet giving it an overlay of serenity and cosiness,” Bhatt said.

The actress became friends with Suchak on the set of the 2016 film ‘Dear Zindagi’.

“I still remember Alia being specific about how she wants certain things, but her one-line brief was that the place should have a very happy-go-lucky feel with unconventional and graphic art corners around,” recalled Suchak.