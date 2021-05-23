Akshay Kumar in 'Sooryavanshi' Image Credit: Reliance Entertainment

With talk that Maharashtra may ease restrictions in June, allowing Bollywood to return to work amidst the deadly second wave of the coronavirus that has hit India, there has been chatter as well that fans could be seeing an Akshay Kumar double bill at the cinemas on the country’s Independence Day weekend.

Kumar’s ‘Sooryavanshi’, which has been directed by Rohit Shetty, has been postponed a number of times over the past one year following the lockdown that hit India in 2020. The Reliance Entertainment release was rescheduled for a cinematic outing earlier this year, but had to kill its plans once again when the second wave hit.

Akshay Kumar in Bell Bottom Image Credit: Supplied

Elsewhere, Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ is also waiting in the wings to welcome fans once cinemas re-open in India and with only a limited number of weekends available to production houses, talk has resumed in industry circles that both films could release on August 15.

With the rumour mill in overdrive, Kumar put out a statement addressing this chatter, while assuring fans that they are working on concrete plans. “I’m humbled at the excitement and eagerness of my fans regarding the release of ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Bell Bottom’, and want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for all their love,” Kumar said in a statement.

“However, at this point, it is purely speculative to say that both films will release on Independence Day. The producers of both films are working out the release dates and will make announcements at the right time,” he continued.

Bollywood film director Rohit Shetty (L), actors Akshay Kumar (2L), Katrina Kaif (3L), Ajay Devgn (2R) and producer Karan Johar (R) pose for pictureS during the trailer launch of the upcoming action Hindi film 'Sooryavanshi' in Mumbai on March 2, 2020. / AFP / Sujit Jaiswal Image Credit: AFP

Kumar, who himself is a COVID-19 survivor after being diagnosed and hospitalized in March, is currently throwing his star power behind helping those grappling the second wave in India, which has seen the health network strained and a dire need for oxygen, concentrators, medicines and hospital beds.

‘Sooryavanshi’ is an action thriller, the latest instalment in Shetty’s cop universe, which also includes ‘Singham’ and ‘Simmba’. Lead stars Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh, who starred in the films have a cameo in ‘Sooryavanshi’, while Katrina Kaif plays the female lead.

Cast of Bell Bottom Image Credit: Supplied