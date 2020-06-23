Producer Boney Kapoor says he won’t be opting for a web premiere like other films

Ajay Devgn Image Credit: IANS

The cinema industry in India, like others all over the world, has taken a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of movies that could not release in theatres due to social distancing measures eventually found their place on web platforms.

One Bollywood film that will not be going that route is the Ajay Devgn sports drama ‘Maidaan’, its producer Boney Kapoor confirmed to Hindustan Times.

“I strongly believe there are certain films which are meant for larger-than-life, theatrical experience, and so, they should go to cinema halls first. As for me, I am extremely excited to bring my [new] films to the big screen,” Kapoor said.

Earlier, a 16-acre, high-maintenance set that was built for ‘Maidaan’ in Mumbai had to be dismantled due to the COVID-19 lockdown in India and the monsoon season.

The movie was meant to release on November 27 but was later postponed to December 11.

Directed by Amit Sharma, ‘Maidaan’ is a football drama based on the life of former player, the late Syed Abdul Rahim. He managed the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963, and is widely known as the architect of modern Indian football.

Many movies go online

Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan with director Shoojit Sircar on the sets of ‘Gulabo Sitabo’.

Owning to the closure of cinemas and the pressing need to release films on a deadline, a number of Bollywood flicks skipped theatrical release and went straight online.

Director Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, was one of seven Indian films to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.