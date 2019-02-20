“I am very happy that we [Madhuri and I] did this film together because it is a mainstream commercial hard-core thing, which truly wants to entertain and there is no confusion about it. So, when Indra Kumar came to me with the script, I was thinking what should we do, an epic love story or something dramatic, then I thought, ‘No, this is the right film to do together’ and Indu was very convinced about it,” said Kapoor in an interview with an Indian entertainment website.