Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was honoured with the inaugural Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the Women in Film and Television (Wift) India Awards in Washington DC.

She was accompanied to the event by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and mother Brindya Rai.

The former beauty queen on Sunday took to Instagram to thank her fans for their wishes.

“A heartfelt thank you to all my well-wishers from India and all around the world, for being my inspiration and strength. God bless and all my love,” she wrote.

She also posted a few pictures in which she can be seen holding a trophy in her hand and her daughter and mother beside her.

The Fanney Khan actress also penned a message for six-year-old Aaradhya.

“You, my Aaradhya, complete me. Divine, blissful and eternal love,” Aishwarya captioned the photograph of her daughter.

Apart from Rai Bachchan, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar received the Wyler Award for Excellence in Direction, and Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor was also honoured with the Wift Emerald Award.

In photographs from the event, Kapoor, daughter of late acting icon Sridevi, is seen exchanging pleasantries with Rai Bachchan.

Wift honours the best female talent in Bollywood and Hollywood.