After Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and KL Rahul, actor and singer Nick Jonas has also joined the “looking like a wow” trend on social media.
If you are an avid social media user, you must have stumbled upon videos of people creating reels on the “just looking like a wow” catchphrase amusingly used by a woman on Instagram to appeal to the audience to buy the clothing material that she had been selling.
On Thursday, Nick took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of wife Priyanka Chopra on his stories which he captioned, “So beautiful So elegant...just looking like a wow.”
In the picture, Priyanka is seen in a beautiful green saree.
Earlier, actor Deepika Padukone had also shared a reel video in which she could be seen mouthing the lines, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow... just looking like a wow...” with a funny face.
Celebrities like Sanya Malhotra and Wamiqa Gabbi have also posted their ‘Just looking like a wow’ reels.