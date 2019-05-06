Karan Oberoi. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Television actor Karan Oberoi, who is best known for his role in ‘Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi’ and web series ‘Inside Edge’, was arrested by the Mumbai police on Monday and charged with rape. The actor has been accused of raping and blackmailing a woman.

According to reports, an FIR was registered at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai under sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code. Police officials confirmed that the actor is in their custody.