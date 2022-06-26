Fans of Shah Rukh Khan were in for a treat when the Bollywood actor spoke at length about his bond with co-star Salman Khan during a virtual chat marking his 30 years in the Indian film industry.

Shah Rukh and Salman, who first appeared together in ‘Karan Arjun’ in 1995, have made multiple appearances in each other’s film over the decades, with the duo also featuring in cameos in two upcoming projects, ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Paathan’.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Karan Arjun' Image Credit: IMDb

During his #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh spoke at length about his admiration for Salman: “With Salman Khan, there is no working experience. There is only love experience, happy experiences, friendly experiences and brotherly experiences. So, it is amazing whenever I get to work with him.”

Shah Rukh further continued: “We haven’t done a full-fledged film together apart from ‘Karan Arjun’, which also was not full-fledged as we were not together in it for too long. So, we get to work four-five days in a year sometimes. [The] last two years have been fantastic as I got to be in one of his films. I had a couple of days role with Kabir Khan. And he came in ‘Zero’ and did a song with me.”

Shah Rukh also spoke about their cameos in each other’s films when asked about working together again. “Now, in ‘Pathaan’, I don’t know if this is a secret but, I will try to in ‘Tiger 3’ also. So, it is great fun working with him.”

Marking his 30 years in Bollywood, the 56-year-old actor shared his look in a motion poster of ‘Pathaan’, while also speaking about the film’s possible sequel. “I hope you guys like the film, we all have worked and are working really hard on it. If the audience means you guys love ‘Pathaan’, there will be ‘Pathaan 2’ too perhaps.”